Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
229 / 365
The Hand
"It is in your hands to create a better world for all who live in it." (Nelson Mandela) This hand is part of a stainless steel sculpture called Mesa Man which is part of the Downtown Art Walk in Cartersville, GA.
16th August 2020
16th Aug 20
2
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Kate
ace
@k9photo
I have just started the 365 project this calendar year. I appreciate all the comments, views, and favs. I do read all your comments and...
229
photos
53
followers
38
following
62% complete
View this month »
222
223
224
225
226
227
228
229
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-7M3
Taken
16th August 2020 4:30pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
hand
,
art
,
sculpture
,
sony
,
a7iii
KV
ace
Love the hand, beautiful sky and your choice of quotes... awesome!
August 17th, 2020
Esther Rosenberg
ace
Ha, that's cool!
August 17th, 2020
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close