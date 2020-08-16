Previous
Next
The Hand by k9photo
229 / 365

The Hand

"It is in your hands to create a better world for all who live in it." (Nelson Mandela) This hand is part of a stainless steel sculpture called Mesa Man which is part of the Downtown Art Walk in Cartersville, GA.
16th August 2020 16th Aug 20

Kate

ace
@k9photo
I have just started the 365 project this calendar year. I appreciate all the comments, views, and favs. I do read all your comments and...
62% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

KV ace
Love the hand, beautiful sky and your choice of quotes... awesome!
August 17th, 2020  
Esther Rosenberg ace
Ha, that's cool!
August 17th, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise