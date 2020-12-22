Sign up
Conjunction
"Therefore the love which us doth bind,
But fate so enviously debars,
Is the conjunction of the mind,
And opposition of the stars." (Andrew Marvell)
Tried my best to capture last evening's celestial event.
22nd December 2020
22nd Dec 20
Kate
ace
@k9photo
I started the 365 project this calendar year and now am approaching the end of a full year on 365project.
350
351
352
353
354
355
356
357
Tags
saturn
,
jupiter
,
conjunction
