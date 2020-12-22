Previous
Conjunction by k9photo
Conjunction

"Therefore the love which us doth bind,
But fate so enviously debars,
Is the conjunction of the mind,
And opposition of the stars." (Andrew Marvell)
Tried my best to capture last evening's celestial event.
22nd December 2020 22nd Dec 20

