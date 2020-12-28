Sign up
Previous
Next
363 / 365
Leaf Kaleidoscope
"Life is like an ever-shifting kaleidoscope - a slight change, and all patterns alter." (Sharon Salzberg)
Thanks to Babs@onewing for telling me what she sued to create her kaleidoscope images. This is from an image I took about 2 weeks ago.
28th December 2020
28th Dec 20
3
0
Kate
ace
@k9photo
I started the 365 project this calendar year and now am approaching the end of a full year on 365project. I do read all your...
390
photos
75
followers
58
following
99% complete
View this month »
356
357
358
359
360
361
362
363
Latest from all albums
25
359
360
26
361
27
362
363
Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
3
Album
365
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
leaf
,
pebbles
,
kaleidoscope
marlboromaam
ace
That's so pretty! Love the effect!
December 28th, 2020
Santina
ace
I love the effect and the colors
December 28th, 2020
Faye Turner
What a wonderful result
December 28th, 2020
