Leaf Kaleidoscope by k9photo
363 / 365

Leaf Kaleidoscope

"Life is like an ever-shifting kaleidoscope - a slight change, and all patterns alter." (Sharon Salzberg)
Thanks to Babs@onewing for telling me what she sued to create her kaleidoscope images. This is from an image I took about 2 weeks ago.
28th December 2020 28th Dec 20

Kate

@k9photo
I started the 365 project this calendar year and now am approaching the end of a full year on 365project.
marlboromaam ace
That's so pretty! Love the effect!
December 28th, 2020  
Santina ace
I love the effect and the colors
December 28th, 2020  
Faye Turner
What a wonderful result
December 28th, 2020  
