Shell by k9photo
Photo 369

Shell

"Life is not what you expect: it is made up of the most unexpected twists and turns." (Ilaiyaraaja)
I did not expect to see such a shell along the Etowah River but there it was on top of a rock in clear sight.
3rd January 2021 3rd Jan 21

Kate

ace
@k9photo
During the infamous 2020, my first year on 365project, my focus was on learning about digital cameras. I started with the Nikon D3500 and then...
aikiuser (jenn) ace
What an awesome chance "encounter"! Wonderful
January 4th, 2021  
