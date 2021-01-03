Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 369
Shell
"Life is not what you expect: it is made up of the most unexpected twists and turns." (Ilaiyaraaja)
I did not expect to see such a shell along the Etowah River but there it was on top of a rock in clear sight.
3rd January 2021
3rd Jan 21
1
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Kate
ace
@k9photo
During the infamous 2020, my first year on 365project, my focus was on learning about digital cameras. I started with the Nikon D3500 and then...
398
photos
75
followers
59
following
101% complete
View this month »
362
363
364
365
366
367
368
369
Latest from all albums
364
28
365
366
367
368
369
29
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-7M3
Taken
3rd January 2021 3:05pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
shell
,
bi-valve
aikiuser (jenn)
ace
What an awesome chance "encounter"! Wonderful
January 4th, 2021
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close