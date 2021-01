Smallest Church

This small church is located in McIntosh County, Georgia. We were pleasantly surprised to find the door unlocked so we could see the inside of the church. The small bell tower was added in 1998 as a gift from a couple who were married in the church. The church was constructed in 1949 by a local who wanted a quiet stop for travelers. It burnt down due to vandalism but was soon rebuilt. Local ministers still conduct services about once a month.