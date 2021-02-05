Previous
Real or Memorex by k9photo
Photo 402

Real or Memorex

The nature trail at Cottonhill campground traversed woods and swampy areas. The winds were much calmer in the lower parts of the trail so the swamp waters created nice reflections.
5th February 2021 5th Feb 21

Kate

Esther Rosenberg ace
Detailed reflection!
February 6th, 2021  
SwChappell ace
Great capture, I love the reflections
February 6th, 2021  
