Holly Berries by k9photo
Photo 411

Holly Berries

"Love is like the wild rose briar; friendship like the holly tree. The holly is dark when the rose briar blooms, but which will bloom most constantly?" (Emily Bronte)
14th February 2021 14th Feb 21

Kate

ace
@k9photo
During the infamous 2020, my first year on 365project, my focus was on learning about digital cameras. I started with the Nikon D3500 and then...
marlboromaam (Mags) ace
Just gorgeous, Kate!
February 14th, 2021  
