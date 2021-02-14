Sign up
Photo 411
Holly Berries
"Love is like the wild rose briar; friendship like the holly tree. The holly is dark when the rose briar blooms, but which will bloom most constantly?" (Emily Bronte)
14th February 2021
14th Feb 21
1
1
Kate
ace
@k9photo
During the infamous 2020, my first year on 365project, my focus was on learning about digital cameras. I started with the Nikon D3500 and then...
473
photos
86
followers
67
following
112% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-7M3
Taken
10th February 2021 12:24pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
berries
,
holly
,
theme-blackwhite
,
for2021
marlboromaam (Mags)
ace
Just gorgeous, Kate!
February 14th, 2021
