Photo 425
Lines of Reflection
"Lines create an experience beyond the literal. There is so much potential in losing and finding the line again. Like letting go and being awakened. Lines, like music, create potential for mystery." (Linda Saccoccio)
28th February 2021
28th Feb 21
Kate
ace
@k9photo
During the infamous 2020, my first year on 365project, my focus was on learning about digital cameras. I started with the Nikon D3500 and then...
Tags
reflection
,
water
,
trees
,
theme-blackwhite
,
for2021
marlboromaam (Mags)
ace
Beautiful lines and a peaceful feel.
February 28th, 2021
Walks @ 7
ace
A great sense of calm in this, well done.
February 28th, 2021
