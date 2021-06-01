Sign up
Photo 518
Sunlight on Leaves
"I'm just delighted to be living, to be able to have a simple conversation, to feel a ray of sunlight on my skin and listen to the breeze move through the leaves of a tree." (Ryuichi Sakamoto)
1st June 2021
1st Jun 21
1
1
Kate
ace
@k9photo
During the infamous 2020, my first year on 365project, my focus was on learning about digital cameras. I started with the Nikon D3500 and then...
604
photos
97
followers
81
following
5
1
1
365
ILCE-7M3
1st June 2021 8:04am
Tags
green
,
sunlight
,
leaves
,
june21words
KV
ace
Gorgeous light.
June 1st, 2021
