Sunlight on Leaves by k9photo
Photo 518

Sunlight on Leaves

"I'm just delighted to be living, to be able to have a simple conversation, to feel a ray of sunlight on my skin and listen to the breeze move through the leaves of a tree." (Ryuichi Sakamoto)
1st June 2021 1st Jun 21

Kate

ace
@k9photo
During the infamous 2020, my first year on 365project, my focus was on learning about digital cameras. I started with the Nikon D3500 and then...
KV ace
Gorgeous light.
June 1st, 2021  
