Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 520
Stars and Stripes
"If you want to relax, watch the clouds pass by if you're laying on the grass, or sit in front of the creek; just doing nothing and having those still moments is what really rejuvenates the body." (Miranda Kerr)
3rd June 2021
3rd Jun 21
2
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Kate
ace
@k9photo
During the infamous 2020, my first year on 365project, my focus was on learning about digital cameras. I started with the Nikon D3500 and then...
606
photos
98
followers
81
following
142% complete
View this month »
513
514
515
516
517
518
519
520
Latest from all albums
514
515
516
86
517
518
519
520
Photo Details
Views
11
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-7M3
Taken
1st June 2021 8:45am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
clouds
,
u.s. flag
,
june21words
marlboromaam (Mags)
ace
A lovely shot!
June 3rd, 2021
Lin
ace
Beautifully captured.
June 3rd, 2021
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close