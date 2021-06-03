Previous
Stars and Stripes by k9photo
Stars and Stripes

"If you want to relax, watch the clouds pass by if you're laying on the grass, or sit in front of the creek; just doing nothing and having those still moments is what really rejuvenates the body." (Miranda Kerr)
Kate

@k9photo
During the infamous 2020, my first year on 365project, my focus was on learning about digital cameras. I started with the Nikon D3500 and then...
marlboromaam (Mags) ace
A lovely shot!
June 3rd, 2021  
Lin ace
Beautifully captured.
June 3rd, 2021  
