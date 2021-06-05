Sign up
Photo 522
Chrysanthemum
"I grow plants for many reasons: to please my soul, to challenge the elements or to challenge my patience, for novelty or for nostalgia, but mostly for the joy in seeing them grow." (David Hobson)
5th June 2021
5th Jun 21
Kate
ace
@k9photo
During the infamous 2020, my first year on 365project, my focus was on learning about digital cameras. I started with the Nikon D3500 and then...
red
green
orange
chrysanthemum
in the garden
june21words
Carole Sandford
ace
A lovely display!
June 5th, 2021
Walks @ 7
ace
Most lovely
June 5th, 2021
