Photo 527
Striped Italian Cakes
"Seize the moment. Remember all those women on the Titanic who waved off the dessert cart." (Erma Bombeck)
10th June 2021
10th Jun 21
Kate
ace
@k9photo
During the infamous 2020, my first year on 365project, my focus was on learning about digital cameras. I started with the Nikon D3500 and then...
Tags
cake
,
stripes
,
cutting board
,
june21words
KV
ace
The quote is so perfect for the shot and I love the way you've set this up… the striped cakes and striped background is super nice.
June 10th, 2021
gloria jones
ace
Love this image...neat presentation, colors
June 10th, 2021
