Hidden in Plain Sight

This weather vane sits atop the historic Paulding County courthouse in downtown Dallas, Georgia. The building is currently being used by the Paulding Fine Arts Association that was "created in 1982 to provide the citizens of Paulding County with opportunities to experience and appreciate the arts, on all levels through observation, education and participation." The PFAA renovated the second floor of the historic building to use as a gallery which had its grand opening in 2012.