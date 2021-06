The Beauty of Technology

“Any sufficiently advanced technology is indistinguishable from magic.” (Arthur C. Clarke, Profiles of the Future: An Inquiry Into the Limits of the Possible) I find a certain beauty in how simple technological components are made. This LED bulb was one of the early offerings as the switch was made from incandescent to LED technology. After providing light in the bathroom for about 8 years, the glass globe detached from the inner mechanism to reveal some of its component parts.