Photo 540
Crooked Tree Trunk
“The tree is more than first a seed, then a stem, then a living trunk, and then dead timber. The tree is a slow, enduring force straining to win the sky.” (Antoine de Saint-Exupery)
23rd June 2021
23rd Jun 21
Kate
ace
@k9photo
During the infamous 2020, my first year on 365project, my focus was on learning about digital cameras. I started with the Nikon D3500 and then...
628
photos
97
followers
82
following
Tags
tree
,
crooked
,
june21words
marlboromaam (Mags)
ace
It does stand out. Great eye! I like the water in the background too.
June 23rd, 2021
