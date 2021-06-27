Sign up
Photo 544
Phone Numbers
"I once dated a girl that was wild. She was so wild that one night she gave her phone number to the mechanical bull." (Rodney Dangerfield)
27th June 2021
27th Jun 21
1
0
Kate
ace
@k9photo
During the infamous 2020, my first year on 365project, my focus was on learning about digital cameras. I started with the Nikon D3500 and then...
632
photos
97
followers
82
following
149% complete
View this month »
537
538
539
540
541
542
543
544
Tags
telephone
,
numbers
,
june21words
KV
ace
Funny quote... what a load of bull she must have had on the line if she got a call back haha! It is weird to see a landline type phone... you just never see them any more.
June 27th, 2021
