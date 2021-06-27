Previous
Next
Phone Numbers by k9photo
Photo 544

Phone Numbers

"I once dated a girl that was wild. She was so wild that one night she gave her phone number to the mechanical bull." (Rodney Dangerfield)
27th June 2021 27th Jun 21

Kate

ace
@k9photo
During the infamous 2020, my first year on 365project, my focus was on learning about digital cameras. I started with the Nikon D3500 and then...
149% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

KV ace
Funny quote... what a load of bull she must have had on the line if she got a call back haha! It is weird to see a landline type phone... you just never see them any more.
June 27th, 2021  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise