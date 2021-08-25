Sign up
Photo 603
Bumblebee on Obedient Plant
"The flower doesn't dream of the bee. It blossoms and the bee comes." (Mark Nepo) This obedient planting our backyard is in full bloom and attracting quite a few bees.
25th August 2021
25th Aug 21
0
0
Kate
ace
@k9photo
During the infamous 2020, my first year on 365project, my focus was on learning about digital cameras. I started with the Nikon D3500 and then...
739
photos
99
followers
84
following
165% complete
596
597
598
599
600
601
602
603
Photo Details
Views
7
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-7M3
Taken
25th August 2021 8:55am
Tags
bumblebee
,
obedient plant
