Cheaha Falls upper by k9photo
Cheaha Falls upper

As we left Cheaha State Park we stopped to hike to Cheaha Falls. Hiking from Turnipseed parking area we arrived at the upper part of the waterfall and were treated to this view.
10th March 2022 10th Mar 22

Kate

ace
@k9photo
As I complete my 2nd year on 365Project on this New Year's Eve 2021, I want to redirect my photography efforts for the coming year....
