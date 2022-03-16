Previous
Next
South Fork Jacks River by k9photo
Photo 806

South Fork Jacks River

"The wise man knows it is better to sit on the banks of a remote mountain stream than it is to be emperor of the whole world." (Zhuangzi)
16th March 2022 16th Mar 22

Kate

ace
@k9photo
As I complete my 2nd year on 365Project on this New Year's Eve 2021, I want to redirect my photography efforts for the coming year....
220% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise