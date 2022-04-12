Previous
Azalea Blooms 3 by k9photo
Azalea Blooms 3

"A blooming flower means nature is beaming." ( https://examples.yourdictionary.com/52-flower-quotes-bring-joy-beauty-anyones-day) The azaleas are blooming around our yard. Years ago we had planted about 3 dozen azalea seedlings but it was a year of much rain which killed most of the plants. But the few that survived add so much color to our Springtime.
