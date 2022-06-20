Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 902
Allium Buds
One type of allium is the ornamental onion which is great for pollinators. The word allium is from the Latin for garlic which is appropriate since the flowers have a garlic/onion fragrance/taste that deters animals from eating the flowers.
20th June 2022
20th Jun 22
0
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Kate
ace
@k9photo
As I complete my 2nd year on 365Project on this New Year's Eve 2021, I want to redirect my photography efforts for the coming year....
1055
photos
99
followers
93
following
247% complete
View this month »
895
896
897
898
899
900
901
902
Photo Details
Views
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-7M3
Taken
3rd June 2022 10:09am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
green
,
bud
,
allium
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close