Allium Buds by k9photo
Allium Buds

One type of allium is the ornamental onion which is great for pollinators. The word allium is from the Latin for garlic which is appropriate since the flowers have a garlic/onion fragrance/taste that deters animals from eating the flowers.
Kate

