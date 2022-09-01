Sign up
Photo 975
Fresh
It is a blessing to live in a climate conducive to fresh fruit all year.
1st September 2022
1st Sep 22
3
1
Kate
ace
@k9photo
As I complete my 2nd year on 365Project on this New Year's Eve 2021, I want to redirect my photography efforts for the coming year....
1130
photos
93
followers
88
following
267% complete
969
970
971
972
973
974
975
976
Views
11
Comments
3
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-7M3
Taken
3rd September 2022 5:42pm
Privacy
Public
Tags
fresh
,
sep22words
Mags
ace
Looking so yummy!
September 3rd, 2022
Eye Spy
Lovely. I dream of living where avocados thrive.
September 3rd, 2022
Islandgirl
ace
Yummy!
September 3rd, 2022
