Photo 998
Around the Yard - Swamp Sunflower
"Flowers... are a proud assertion that a ray of beauty outvalues all the utilities of the world." (Ralph Waldo Emerson)
26th September 2022
26th Sep 22
Kate
ace
@k9photo
As I complete my 2nd year on 365Project on this New Year's Eve 2021, I want to redirect my photography efforts for the coming year....
Photo Details
Views
11
Comments
2
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-6600
Taken
23rd September 2022 8:51am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
yellow
,
sunflower
,
swamp
,
nf-sooc-2022
Mags
ace
Beautiful backlight on your flowers.
September 26th, 2022
bkb in the city
Beautiful
September 26th, 2022
