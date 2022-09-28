Previous
Lake Hickory by k9photo
Lake Hickory

“A calm water is like a still soul.” (Lailah Gifty Akita) The water in the small lake in our subdivision has been so still that there have been great reflections.
28th September 2022 28th Sep 22

Kate

ace
@k9photo
As I complete my 2nd year on 365Project on this New Year's Eve 2021, I want to redirect my photography efforts for the coming year....
Mags ace
Wow! Those reflections are amazing. Such a beautiful place.
September 28th, 2022  
Corinne C ace
Wonderful reflections and composition
September 28th, 2022  
Babs ace
Looks so peaceful.
September 28th, 2022  
