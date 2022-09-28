Sign up
Photo 1000
Lake Hickory
“A calm water is like a still soul.” (Lailah Gifty Akita) The water in the small lake in our subdivision has been so still that there have been great reflections.
28th September 2022
28th Sep 22
Kate
@k9photo
As I complete my 2nd year on 365Project on this New Year's Eve 2021, I want to redirect my photography efforts for the coming year....
993
994
995
996
997
998
999
1000
Tags
reflection
lake
nf-sooc-2022
Mags
ace
Wow! Those reflections are amazing. Such a beautiful place.
September 28th, 2022
Corinne C
ace
Wonderful reflections and composition
September 28th, 2022
Babs
ace
Looks so peaceful.
September 28th, 2022
