Echinacea
Photo 1013

Echinacea

"Thanks to their many medicinal uses, Echinacea or coneflowers are associated with health, strength, and healing." ( https://www.petalrepublic.com/echinacea-coneflower-meaning/) Look closely to see the 2 visitors on the echinacea in the middle.
9th October 2022

Kate

