Photo 1018
Camellia
"If we could see the miracle of a single flower clearly our whole life would change." (Buddha) Our camellia bushes are covered in blooms.
14th October 2022
14th Oct 22
Kate
ace
@k9photo
As I complete my 2nd year on 365Project on this New Year's Eve 2021, I want to redirect my photography efforts for the coming year....
Tags
flower
,
pink
,
camellia
