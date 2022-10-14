Previous
Next
Camellia by k9photo
Photo 1018

Camellia

"If we could see the miracle of a single flower clearly our whole life would change." (Buddha) Our camellia bushes are covered in blooms.
14th October 2022 14th Oct 22

Kate

ace
@k9photo
As I complete my 2nd year on 365Project on this New Year's Eve 2021, I want to redirect my photography efforts for the coming year....
278% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise