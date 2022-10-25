Previous
Next
Morning Light by k9photo
Photo 1029

Morning Light

"It was only a sunny smile, and little it cost in the giving, but like morning light it scattered the night and made the day worth living." (F. Scott Fitzgerald)
25th October 2022 25th Oct 22

Kate

ace
@k9photo
As I complete my 2nd year on 365Project on this New Year's Eve 2021, I want to redirect my photography efforts for the coming year....
281% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise