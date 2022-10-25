Sign up
Photo 1029
Morning Light
"It was only a sunny smile, and little it cost in the giving, but like morning light it scattered the night and made the day worth living." (F. Scott Fitzgerald)
25th October 2022
25th Oct 22
Kate
ace
@k9photo
As I complete my 2nd year on 365Project on this New Year's Eve 2021, I want to redirect my photography efforts for the coming year....
1185
photos
98
followers
91
following
Tags
morning
,
leaves
,
trees
,
fall
,
autumn
