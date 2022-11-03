Sign up
Photo 1038
Fall Around the Pond
"How beautifully leaves grow old. How full of light and color are their last days." (John Burroughs) This is a small pond along the Cooper Furnace Trail.
3rd November 2022
3rd Nov 22
2
1
Kate
ace
@k9photo
As I complete my 2nd year on 365Project on this New Year's Eve 2021, I want to redirect my photography efforts for the coming year....
1196
photos
97
followers
91
following
1033
1034
157
1035
1036
1037
158
1038
Tags
reflections
,
leaves
,
trees
,
autumn
,
pond
Agnes
ace
Beautiful
November 3rd, 2022
Louise & Ken
YES! THAT is the crazy-beautiful Autumn day that lasts so briefly! You captured a magnificent photo here, but I'll bet you didn't take "just one"!
November 3rd, 2022
