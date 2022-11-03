Previous
Fall Around the Pond by k9photo
Photo 1038

Fall Around the Pond

"How beautifully leaves grow old. How full of light and color are their last days." (John Burroughs) This is a small pond along the Cooper Furnace Trail.
3rd November 2022 3rd Nov 22

Kate

ace
@k9photo
As I complete my 2nd year on 365Project on this New Year's Eve 2021, I want to redirect my photography efforts for the coming year....
Photo Details

Agnes ace
Beautiful
November 3rd, 2022  
Louise & Ken
YES! THAT is the crazy-beautiful Autumn day that lasts so briefly! You captured a magnificent photo here, but I'll bet you didn't take "just one"!
November 3rd, 2022  
