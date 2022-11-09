Sign up
Photo 1044
Spotted Orbweaver
“The greatest artist and web-designer ever is indeed a spider!” (Munia Khan) This orb weaver spider has made its web between the railing of our front porch and the side of the house.
9th November 2022
9th Nov 22
Kate
ace
@k9photo
As I complete my 2nd year on 365Project on this New Year's Eve 2021, I want to redirect my photography efforts for the coming year....
Tags
spider
,
spotted orb weaver
