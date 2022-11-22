Previous
Tree Stump by k9photo
Tree Stump

Although the tree has fallen the tree stump gives a place for new growth in other forms.
22nd November 2022 22nd Nov 22

Kate

ace
@k9photo
As I complete my 2nd year on 365Project on this New Year's Eve 2021, I want to redirect my photography efforts for the coming year....
bruni ace
Leave it to Mother Nature.
November 22nd, 2022  
Susan Wakely ace
So many lovely tones and textures.
November 22nd, 2022  
