Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 1057
Tree Stump
Although the tree has fallen the tree stump gives a place for new growth in other forms.
22nd November 2022
22nd Nov 22
2
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Kate
ace
@k9photo
As I complete my 2nd year on 365Project on this New Year's Eve 2021, I want to redirect my photography efforts for the coming year....
1216
photos
93
followers
88
following
289% complete
View this month »
1050
1051
1052
1053
1054
1055
1056
1057
Photo Details
Views
9
Comments
2
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 12 Pro Max
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
tree
,
stump
bruni
ace
Leave it to Mother Nature.
November 22nd, 2022
Susan Wakely
ace
So many lovely tones and textures.
November 22nd, 2022
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close