Previous
Next
Turtle Rock by k9photo
Photo 1065

Turtle Rock

"Imagination is the golden pathway to everywhere." (Terrence McKenna) My imaginative eye saw a swimming turtle as soon as I looked at this rock formation.
30th November 2022 30th Nov 22

Kate

ace
@k9photo
As I complete my 2nd year on 365Project on this New Year's Eve 2021, I want to redirect my photography efforts for the coming year....
291% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Lisa Poland ace
Yes, it does look like a sea turtle!
November 30th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise