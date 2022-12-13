Previous
Next
Morning Clouds by k9photo
Photo 1071

Morning Clouds

There were just a few breaks in the clouds this morning that created a rather dramatic sky above our tall hardwood trees.
13th December 2022 13th Dec 22

Kate

ace
@k9photo
As I complete my 2nd year on 365Project on this New Year's Eve 2021, I want to redirect my photography efforts for the coming year....
293% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Susan Wakely ace
Great pov and clouds.
December 13th, 2022  
KoalaGardens🐨 ace
I love how the trees draw you up to the clouds
December 13th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise