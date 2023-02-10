Previous
Holes by k9photo
Photo 1097

Holes

“If only, if only," the woodpecker sighs,
"The bark on the tree was as soft as the skies."
(Louis Sachar, Holes)
10th February 2023 10th Feb 23

Kate

ace
@k9photo
Kate
Photo Details

Mags ace
I am struck by the tones of color! Gorgeous.
February 23rd, 2023  
LManning (Laura) ace
Love the colours and focus. Great quote!
February 23rd, 2023  
Carole Sandford ace
Unusual colours. Quite big holes too.
February 23rd, 2023  
Linda Godwin
wow we need to be there when he is there!
February 23rd, 2023  
