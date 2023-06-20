Previous
Purple Phlox by k9photo
Photo 1175

Purple Phlox

2. “You do not find the happy life. You make it.” (Camilla Eyring Kimball) We are so glad we made all the flowerbeds around our house because the beautiful flowers bring us such great joy, as well as giving us subjects for our photography!
20th June 2023 20th Jun 23

Kate

@k9photo
