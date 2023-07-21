Previous
Zinnia Patch by k9photo
Zinnia Patch

"The essence of the beautiful is unity in variety." (William Somerset Maugham) I enjoy the many colors of zinnias in what we call the zinnia patch.
Kate

ace
@k9photo
Susan Wakely ace
All so pretty.
July 21st, 2023  
KV ace
Cool collage.
July 21st, 2023  
