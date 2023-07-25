Previous
Egyptian Starcluster by k9photo
Photo 1210

Egyptian Starcluster

"The Milky Way is nothing else but a mass of innumerable stars planted together in clusters." (Galileo Galilei)
25th July 2023 25th Jul 23

Kate

ace
@k9photo
As I complete my 2nd year on 365Project on this New Year's Eve 2021, I want to redirect my photography efforts for the coming year....
331% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise