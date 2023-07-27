Sign up
Previous
Photo 1212
Drying Out
After emerging from a chrysalis a butterfly hangs around to dry its wings. I spotted this gulf fritillary at Smith-Gilbert Gardens butterfly enclosure.
27th July 2023
27th Jul 23
2
1
Kate
ace
@k9photo
As I complete my 2nd year on 365Project on this New Year's Eve 2021, I want to redirect my photography efforts for the coming year....
Views
4
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-7M3
Taken
25th July 2023 11:01am
Exif
View Info
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
butterfly
,
“gulf
,
fritillary”
Diana
ace
A wonderful capture and timing!
July 27th, 2023
Joan Robillard
ace
Beautiful
July 27th, 2023
