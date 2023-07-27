Previous
Drying Out by k9photo
Drying Out

After emerging from a chrysalis a butterfly hangs around to dry its wings. I spotted this gulf fritillary at Smith-Gilbert Gardens butterfly enclosure.
27th July 2023 27th Jul 23

Kate

Diana ace
A wonderful capture and timing!
July 27th, 2023  
Joan Robillard ace
Beautiful
July 27th, 2023  
