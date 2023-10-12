Previous
Artistic by k9photo
Photo 1288

Artistic

“Nature is beautiful because it looks like Art; and Art can only be called beautiful if we are conscious of it as Art while yet it looks like Nature.” (Immanuel Kant, Critique of Judgment)
12th October 2023 12th Oct 23

Kate

ace
@k9photo
As I complete my 2nd year on 365Project on this New Year's Eve 2021, I want to redirect my photography efforts for the coming year....
352% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Islandgirl ace
Beautiful lighting and leaves 🍁!
October 12th, 2023  
Joan Robillard ace
Lovely
October 12th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise