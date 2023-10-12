Sign up
Photo 1288
Artistic
“Nature is beautiful because it looks like Art; and Art can only be called beautiful if we are conscious of it as Art while yet it looks like Nature.” (Immanuel Kant, Critique of Judgment)
12th October 2023
12th Oct 23
2
2
Kate
ace
@k9photo
As I complete my 2nd year on 365Project on this New Year's Eve 2021, I want to redirect my photography efforts for the coming year....
1464
photos
84
followers
83
following
352% complete
View this month »
1281
1282
1283
1284
1285
1286
1287
1288
Views
5
Comments
2
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 12 Pro Max
Taken
10th October 2023 1:50pm
Exif
View Info
Tags
leaf
,
autumn
,
artistic
,
oct23words
Islandgirl
ace
Beautiful lighting and leaves 🍁!
October 12th, 2023
Joan Robillard
ace
Lovely
October 12th, 2023
