v2 Wildcat Falls Reflection Pool by k9photo
v2 Wildcat Falls Reflection Pool

Taken at Wildcat Falls near Pickens, SC. The water flow was quite slow as rain had not fallen in the area in a while.
2nd November 2023 2nd Nov 23

Kate

ace
@k9photo
Susan Wakely ace
Great blue tone reflections.
November 9th, 2023  
