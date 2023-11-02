Sign up
Photo 1310
v2 Wildcat Falls Reflection Pool
Taken at Wildcat Falls near Pickens, SC. The water flow was quite slow as rain had not fallen in the area in a while.
2nd November 2023
2nd Nov 23
Kate
ace
@k9photo
As I complete my 2nd year on 365Project on this New Year's Eve 2021, I want to redirect my photography efforts for the coming year....
1493
photos
84
followers
83
following
Tags
reflection
,
waterfall
,
autumn
,
south carolina
,
wildcat falls
Susan Wakely
ace
Great blue tone reflections.
November 9th, 2023
