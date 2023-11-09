Sign up
Photo 1317
Table Rock Mountain Cascades
Where the cascades are is a man-made dam along Pinnacle Lake. Table Rock Mountain looms above the dam/wall as viewed from the loop trail as it passed below the dam.
9th November 2023
9th Nov 23
Kate
@k9photo
As I complete my 2nd year on 365Project on this New Year's Eve 2021, I want to redirect my photography efforts for the coming year....
cascades
table rock mountain
Walks @ 7
Nice framing
November 9th, 2023
