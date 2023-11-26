Sign up
Previous
Photo 1330
Last of the Roses
“In the twilight of life, God will not judge us on our earthly possessions and human successes, but on how well we have loved.” (Saint John of the Cross) Our roses are in the twilight of their lives as winter approaches.
26th November 2023
26th Nov 23
3
2
Kate
ace
@k9photo
I am enjoying retired life here in the state of Georgia, USA.
Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
3
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-6600
Taken
25th November 2023 9:40am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
red
,
rose
Corinne C
ace
Lovely rose and bokeh
November 26th, 2023
gloria jones
ace
Wonderful focus, dof...lovely
November 26th, 2023
Shutterbug
ace
Love the focus. Stay tuned for the spring bloom.
November 26th, 2023
