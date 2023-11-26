Previous
Last of the Roses by k9photo
Photo 1330

Last of the Roses

“In the twilight of life, God will not judge us on our earthly possessions and human successes, but on how well we have loved.” (Saint John of the Cross) Our roses are in the twilight of their lives as winter approaches.
26th November 2023 26th Nov 23

Kate

ace
@k9photo
I am enjoying retired life here in the state of Georgia, USA.
364% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Corinne C ace
Lovely rose and bokeh
November 26th, 2023  
gloria jones ace
Wonderful focus, dof...lovely
November 26th, 2023  
Shutterbug ace
Love the focus. Stay tuned for the spring bloom.
November 26th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise