“The bird’s fishing technique is unusual, and fun to watch. Dipping its open bill into the water, the stork waits for a passing fish. Once it senses a fish, the stork snaps its bill shut, and dinner is served. According to National Geographic, the fish don’t have much of a chance; wood storks are capable of snapping their bills shut in as little as 25 milliseconds.” (From: https://shoreacres.wordpress.com/2019/07/26/the-poets-birds-wood-storks/ ) This wood stork was fishing at the Sharon Rose Wiechens Preserve in The Villages, Florida.