Lake Hickory by k9photo
Photo 1364

Lake Hickory

“When the mind is silent like a lake the lotus blossoms.” (Amit Ray) After yesterday's beautiful sunshine we have clouds and light rain. This was taken from our front porch and is a view we get to see daily.
4th February 2024 4th Feb 24

Kate

ace
@k9photo
I am enjoying retired life here in the state of Georgia, USA.
373% complete

Rob Z ace
A lovely sight.
February 4th, 2024  
Maggiemae ace
Across the road which hopefully does not have a lot of traffic!
February 4th, 2024  
