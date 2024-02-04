Sign up
Previous
Photo 1364
Lake Hickory
“When the mind is silent like a lake the lotus blossoms.” (Amit Ray) After yesterday's beautiful sunshine we have clouds and light rain. This was taken from our front porch and is a view we get to see daily.
4th February 2024
4th Feb 24
2
0
Kate
ace
@k9photo
I am enjoying retired life here in the state of Georgia, USA.
1540
photos
88
followers
88
following
1357
1358
1359
1360
1361
1362
1363
1364
Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
2
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-6600
Taken
4th February 2024 2:50pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
georgia
,
for2024
,
lake hickory
Rob Z
ace
A lovely sight.
February 4th, 2024
Maggiemae
ace
Across the road which hopefully does not have a lot of traffic!
February 4th, 2024
