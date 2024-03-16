Sign up
Photo 1398
Tulips 3
“Where flowers bloom, so does hope.” (Lady Bird Johnson)
16th March 2024
16th Mar 24
2
2
Kate
ace
@k9photo
I am enjoying retired life here in the state of Georgia, USA.
1576
photos
89
followers
89
following
383% complete
1392
1393
1394
1395
1396
1397
1398
1399
Views
2
2
Comments
2
2
Fav's
2
2
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-6600
Taken
14th March 2024 12:21pm
Privacy
Public
Tags
purple
,
flower
,
tulip
,
gibbs gardens
Mags
ace
So pretty!
March 17th, 2024
Diana
ace
Wonderful colour and detail.
March 17th, 2024
