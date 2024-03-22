Previous
Daffodil 1 by k9photo
Photo 1404

Daffodil 1

“She turned to the sunlight
And shook her yellow head,
And whispered to her neighbor:
"Winter is dead.”
(A.A. Milne, When We Were Very Young)
Now on to a daffodil series that were all shot at Gibbs Gardens over a week ago.
Kate

@k9photo
I am enjoying retired life here in the state of Georgia, USA.
Linda Godwin
Love the poem and you have the perfect daff to go with it.
March 22nd, 2024  
