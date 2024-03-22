Sign up
Previous
Photo 1404
Daffodil 1
“She turned to the sunlight
And shook her yellow head,
And whispered to her neighbor:
"Winter is dead.”
(A.A. Milne, When We Were Very Young)
Now on to a daffodil series that were all shot at Gibbs Gardens over a week ago.
22nd March 2024
22nd Mar 24
1
1
Kate
ace
@k9photo
I am enjoying retired life here in the state of Georgia, USA.
Views
2
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-6600
Taken
14th March 2024 12:29pm
Privacy
Public
Tags
daffodil
,
gibbs gardens
Linda Godwin
Love the poem and you have the perfect daff to go with it.
March 22nd, 2024
