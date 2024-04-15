Sign up
Previous
Photo 1428
Eyeglasses 15
"Safe riding means you have to be highly visible on the road and have a high-quality bicycle helmet on." (
https://www.buttonlawfirm.com/library/important-things-you-need-to-know-about-bicycle-safety.cfm)
I am looking forward to getting out on my bike again but I mostly ride on a bicycle trail, the Silver Comet trail.
15th April 2024
15th Apr 24
4
1
Kate
ace
@k9photo
I am enjoying retired life here in the state of Georgia, USA.
1607
photos
92
followers
92
following
391% complete
View this month »
Tags
eyeglasses
,
30-shots2024
,
bicycle helmet
KV
ace
I like how the temples of your glasses make me think of eyes.
April 15th, 2024
Lou Ann
ace
Good for you! That’s a great helmet, very visible!
April 15th, 2024
Susan Wakely
ace
Great coloured helmet. I was just thinking of going on a bike ride tomorrow.
April 15th, 2024
Babs
ace
Ha ha I love this one.
April 15th, 2024
