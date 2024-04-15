Previous
Eyeglasses 15 by k9photo
Eyeglasses 15

"Safe riding means you have to be highly visible on the road and have a high-quality bicycle helmet on." ( https://www.buttonlawfirm.com/library/important-things-you-need-to-know-about-bicycle-safety.cfm) I am looking forward to getting out on my bike again but I mostly ride on a bicycle trail, the Silver Comet trail.
Kate

ace
@k9photo
I am enjoying retired life here in the state of Georgia, USA.
KV ace
I like how the temples of your glasses make me think of eyes.
April 15th, 2024  
Lou Ann ace
Good for you! That’s a great helmet, very visible!
April 15th, 2024  
Susan Wakely ace
Great coloured helmet. I was just thinking of going on a bike ride tomorrow.
April 15th, 2024  
Babs ace
Ha ha I love this one.
April 15th, 2024  
