Photo 1477
Gibbs Gardens 2
"The happiness of the bee and the dolphin is to exist. For man it is to know that and to wonder at it." (Jacques Yves Cousteau) Gibbs Gardens is enjoyed by people and pollinators alike.
3rd June 2024
Kate
@k9photo
I am enjoying retired life here in the state of Georgia, USA.
bee
pickerelweed
gibbs gardens
KV
ace
Gorgeous composition… love the look of the water in the background.
June 3rd, 2024
Elisabeth Sæter
Lovely
June 3rd, 2024
Susan Wakely
ace
Lovely capture.
June 3rd, 2024
