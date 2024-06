Gibbs Gardens 4

"The dragonfly’s agile flight and its ability to move in all six directions exude a sense of power and poise – something that comes only with age and maturity.



The dragonfly can move at an amazing 45 miles an hour, hover like a helicopter fly backwards like a hummingbird, fly straight up, down and on either side." (dragonfly.org) The blue dragonfly, an eastern pondhawk, was enjoying the waterlily pads near these vibrant pink waterlilies.