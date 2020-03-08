Previous
Little by kali66
Photo 709

Little

@northy asked me for a surreal juxtaposition this week
8th March 2020 8th Mar 20

kali

@kali66
kali ace
@northy I have long admired your little chair photos, and when i saw this one at a garage sale a while ago i acquired it to take some photos with, this was a great opportunity to finally get around to using it , thanks
March 8th, 2020  
Brigette ace
Fabulous
Reminds me of the bub in film Labyrinth
March 8th, 2020  
Annie D ace
well done :)
March 8th, 2020  
