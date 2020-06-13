Previous
purple prickles by kali66
Photo 774

purple prickles

Arnica suggested a monochrome image that is not black and white, here i used the in-camera colour toning effect on the monochrome setting
13th June 2020 13th Jun 20

kali

kali ace
@arnica17 first idea
June 14th, 2020  
